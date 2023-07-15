Southend United: Fans protest outside Ron Martin's home
- Published
Fans have staged a protest outside the home of the owner of troubled National League club Southend United.
Supporters armed with banners and leaflets called on Ron Martin to "sell up and get out". They fear the 117-year-old club could be shut down.
The club was given until 23 August to pay a £275,000 tax bill, or find a new buyer, by the High Court on Wednesday.
Stuart Meyrick, 46, a member of the supporters' club, said: "We are loyal - this is emotional."
A friendly against Billericay was cancelled on Saturday, with Southend citing "contracted player" injuries.
Mr Meyrick said: "We're not like Manchester United, we're not like Chelsea or Liverpool - these are real live fans from every area. We will stick together.
"If we don't get the deal done by the league that's it, we're dead.
"He's got to sell - he's got to walk away now."
On Wednesday, the High Court gave a 42-day extension to the club's latest winding-up petition from HMRC.
Mr Martin told the court the extra time was needed for any new owner to go through the necessary checks with the English Football League and Football Association.
In a statement, he added that the process to sell the club "cannot be accelerated" and said he was committed to finalising a sale as soon as possible.
"My intention has never been to make money out of the sale of Southend United," Mr Martin said.
The club said it would not comment on Saturday's protest.
A statement from the Shrimpers Trust, which called for the protest, said: "The damage that Ron Martin has done to our beloved football club is unforgiveable, and he must pay his debts and leave now."
Michelle Gargate, 35, the landlady of the Blue Boar pub in Southend, said she feared the club "could all fall into pieces under his regime".
"He's not paying any money to anybody, he's letting the stadium into disrepair, he's seriously putting the club's team and history into jeopardy," she said.
"There's been a lot of anxiety, there's been a lot of tears.
"It affects a lot of people - it affects my livelihood, my family and all the families of the people who work at the club, and the fans."
Ginger Lee, 62, has been a fan of Southend United "for a good 50 years".
"When I was a kid I used to go to work just to go to the football," he said.
"I'm here to show I care. The club is everything."
Supporter Karl Dorn, 55, called on Mr Martin to "pass it on to someone else who can do good".
"This is a community club - this is our club," he said.
"For 30,000 people across the region, this is their 'be all and end all'. One man has pushed us into the mire."
Kerry Fairless, 55, who co-ordinates Blues on Tour away travel, has supported the club for half a century.
"We're in our second winding-up order of the season, we owe a substantial amount of money to a number of creditors including HMRC - we were very lucky not to closed down by the High Court on Wednesday," he said.
"We have taken every option we can to avoid this protest - there's people here of all ages showing how much we love this football club.
"He needs to sell up and get out."