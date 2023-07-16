Holland-on-Sea: Man arrested after police car hit by 'stolen" van
- Published
A man has been arrested after a van driver "deliberately" hit a marked police car twice, a force said.
The white Ford Transit, containing tools, was reported stolen shortly after 10.40 BST on Saturday from King's Parade, Holland-on-Sea, Essex.
Three police community support officers in the police car were uninjured.
Essex Police said its vehicle - which was searching the area - was hit twice in Hall Lane at about 11:00 and the driver of the van failed to stop.
The white van was last seen heading towards Walton High Street, the force added.
It has appealed for witnesses and dash cam footage.
Essex Police arrested a man on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He has been released pending further inquiries.
The driver of the van was still being sought, police confirmed.