A12 driver breached roadworks and went wrong way
A motorist who drove the wrong way down a dual carriageway during a roadworks closure put workers' safety at risk, authorities have said.
National Highways published footage of a black SUV bypassing a cordon on the northbound carriageway of the A12 in Essex between Brentwood and Chelmsford.
The person later turned around and drove in the opposite direction.
National Highways said the number of incursion incidents in the East of England appeared to be doubling.
Karl Brooks, from the government-owned company, told the BBC: "You have people working there with families who could be seriously injured who will probably have seconds, at the absolute maximum, minutes, to move out of the way of travelling vehicles that decide to ignore our signage."
Mr Brooks said there were 123 incursion incidents in the East of England last year, but 146 already in 2023.
The incident happened at 10:30 BST on 13 May during a weekend closure because of an ongoing resurfacing project.
The driver crossed into the closure northbound at junction 12 (Mountnessing) and travelled as far as junction 15 (Chelmsford) before turning around and exiting the road at junction 14 (Margaretting).
National Highways - which published an edited video on one of its Twitter pages - said it was liaising with Essex Police.
