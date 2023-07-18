Mount Bures fire in outbuilding spreads to thatched house
A fire completely destroyed an outbuilding and spread to the thatched roof of a nearby house.
The blaze started at about 12:45 BST on Monday in Mount Bures near Colchester.
Essex Fire Service said crews managed to prevent the fire from spreading to the rest of the house, on Colchester Road, which only suffered slight damage.
The cause of the fire was found to be accidental, due to cooking being left unattended in the outbuilding.
