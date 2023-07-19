Shot fired on Essex street may have been filmed say police in new appeal
Police believe someone may have footage of a shot being fired in South Ockendon in Essex.
Essex Police said a blank round was recovered from the scene in Afton Drive following a shot being fired on 11 April around 19:15 BST.
The force said following an extensive investigation it believes someone may have the incident on camera and is appealing for them to come forward.
It has asked anyone with CCTV footage or information to get in touch.
