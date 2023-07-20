Harlow: Teenager seriously injured in e-scooter collision
A teenager has been seriously injured in a crash involving an e-scooter.
Essex Police said the emergency services were called to Church Langley Way in Harlow at about 17:15 BST on Wednesday, following a collision between a car and the scooter.
A 15-year-old boy who was riding the e-scooter was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
The road was closed and reopened at about 21:30. The force said inquiries into the crash are ongoing.
