Sir David Amess: Commemorative plaque designed, Commons told
- Published
A plaque commemorating the murdered MP Sir David Amess has been designed and will soon be placed in the House of Commons chamber, his successor said.
Sir David, 69, was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, in October 2021.
Anna Firth, Conservative MP for Southend West, said the tribute would bear the words "His Light Remains".
Sir David had been a politician for almost 40 years.
Ali Harbi Ali was given a whole-life jail sentence in April, 2022, for murdering Sir David.
The politician, a father-of-five, had long campaigned for Southend to become a city and it became a reality after his death.
MPs agreed to name the final debate held in the Commons before it adjourns for the summer after Sir David in tribute to him.
Speaking during the debate, Ms Firth told MPs: "Many people have said to me when is a plaque going to go up in this chamber to commemorate Sir David.
"I am absolutely delighted to tell you that that plaque has now been designed - it is now nearly ready."