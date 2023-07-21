Harlow unveils road named after Ukraine president
- Published
A street in Essex has been officially unveiled as the UK's first road named after the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
Fifth Avenue in Harlow has become Fifth Avenue - Zelenskyy Avenue, using an alternative spelling.
Ukraine ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko, was due to attend the unveiling but Mr Zelensky announced he had sacked the official moments before.
Robert Halfon, Harlow's MP, was among those who unveiled the new signs.
The Conservative MP said he did not know whether Kyiv was aware of the ambassador's prearranged commitments before he was dismissed from his post in London.
Robert Halfon said the town was an appropriate place to celebrate Ukraine's leader because Harlow was built for many displaced London families after World War Two.
"Harlow the new town emerged like a phoenix from the ashes," he told BBC Essex on Friday.
"We wanted to show the Ukrainians what can be done - that once they are victorious over Russia, that there is hope, there is opportunity, that they will have beautiful new towns."
He also praised local people who had helped house and support roughly 70 Ukrainian refugees since Russia's invasion.
The new sign at Fifth Avenue - Zelenskyy Avenue was first installed in May.
Mr Halfon said he and Harlow Council hoped to welcome a Ukrainian representative at a future date.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830