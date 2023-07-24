Basildon: Dealer jailed after suspected drug deaths
- Published
A drug dealer has been jailed after the deaths of two people triggered a police investigation.
A man and a woman in their 40s were found dead at an address in Basildon, Essex, on 13 June.
Drugs found at the scene contained a harmful synthetic opioid and the last number on the woman's phone was to a drug line linked to Ahmed Khelifi.
Khelifi, 39, of Gower Chase in the town, was jailed for more than two years after admitting drugs offences.
Police issued a public warning after officers found the synthetic opioid was of a similar or higher toxicity to fentanyl.
Officers who executed a warrant at Khelifi's address found crack cocaine with a street value of £1,100, heroin valued at £1,000 and £2,305 in cash hidden in the dining chairs.
The heroin contained the same synthetic substance found at the address of the dead man and woman, and phones recovered from Khelifi were found to contain the drug line number.
Khelifi pleaded guilty at at Basildon Crown Court to one count of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.
Det Supt Gary Biddle said officers acted "decisively, not only to disrupt the illicit operation, but to ensure others did not come to further harm".
"Public protection, no matter the circumstances, is at the heart of every investigation we pursue," he said.
"Drugs are illegal for a very real reason. They are dangerous and cause real harm... you can never be sure what you are taking.
"Support is readily available from local drug services and we would urge any users reading this to reach out to them."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830