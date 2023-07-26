Essex fire crews tackle Dovercourt derelict building blaze
- Published
Residents have been advised to close windows and doors due to smoke from a large fire at a derelict building.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the blaze in Fronks Road in Dovercourt at 20:54 BST.
Crews from Dovercourt, Colchester and Manningtree are at the scene, using an aerial platform to tackle the fire from above as well as at ground level.
Sections of Fronks Road and Hall Lane are closed. The cause of the fire at the detached building is unknown.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.