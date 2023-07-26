Southend United pays staff after three-month delay
- Published
Troubled football club Southend United has paid the wages of staff for the first time in three months.
It confirmed to BBC Essex that it had paid money owed to office workers.
The National League club has debts of £2.5m, about £300,000 of which is owed to football creditors. The club has been given until 23 August to pay a £275,000 tax bill.
Fan group The Shrimpers Trust said the club remained under "existential threat" until owner Ron Martin sold it.
In a statement, the trust said: "Our initial thoughts are with those staff. They are the heartbeat of our football club and we will be forever grateful for their loyalty and dedication through what has been an immeasurably tough time.
"While Ron Martin is in charge, Southend United will remain under an existential threat, with the owner doing the bare minimum to support its functionality."
Earlier this month, fans of the 117-year-old club protested outside Mr Martin's home and the trust announced plans for a further "responsible and lawful" protest on 29 July.
Southend United - which dropped out of the dropped out of the Football League at the end of the 2020-21 season - has been before the courts a number of times in recent months, with an order being made in May to ensure the club's survival by allowing the payment of players and accountants.
In a hearing last week, Mr Martin - Southend's owner for 25 years - gave an undertaking to Judge Mark Mullen that he would notify the remaining creditors - which also included the energy supplier Npower - of the payment in order to secure the court's approval.
He told the court the club was ready to pay £250,000 to its football creditors and that a further £52,000 had been obtained from the Premier League for academy players.
The judge approved the payments, which will allow the club to keep its licence and remain in the National League.
Southend opening league fixture is at home to Oldham on Saturday, 5 August.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830