Harlow mother guilty of murdering baby while on social services plan
A mother who was subject to a social services safety plan has been found guilty of murdering her 11-week-old baby.
Emergency services found Malik Goncalves dead at his mother's flat in Harlow, Essex, in August 2020.
A jury found Eloddie Goncalves, 33, guilty of three other charges following a six-week trial.
Her partner Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 37, was found guilty of allowing a child's death.
The pair are due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on 20 October.
