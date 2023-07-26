Harlow mother guilty of murdering baby while on social services plan

Eloddie Goncalves and Muritala Olaiya-ImamEssex Police
Eloddie Goncalves and Muritala Olaiya-Imam are due to be sentenced in October

A mother who was subject to a social services safety plan has been found guilty of murdering her 11-week-old baby.

Emergency services found Malik Goncalves dead at his mother's flat in Harlow, Essex, in August 2020.

A jury found Eloddie Goncalves, 33, guilty of three other charges following a six-week trial.

Her partner Muritala Olaiya-Imam, 37, was found guilty of allowing a child's death.

The pair are due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on 20 October.

