Online Essex safety map for women launched
- Published
An online map has been launched for women and girls to highlight places where they feel safe or unsafe across a county.
It is an initiative by Essex Police, Essex County Council and the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
It will be open to everyone but is primarily aimed at women and girls over 13-years-old.
PCC Roger Hirst said he wanted to make sure everybody can "live their life in safety".
"Nobody should feel unsafe in their own community but the sad fact is that many women and girls do," he said.
People will be able to use the map to drop a pin on a particular area of Essex where they feel unsafe and explain why.
Other users would be able to see this data too.
Essex County Council deputy leader Louise McKinlay said the map would provide "insight at a hyper-local level" so that "we can then address the issues raised and bring about change".
This would "assist us in focusing our efforts in terms of visibility and reassurance as well as crime prevention", said Ch Supt Claire Talbot, Essex Police force tactical lead for Violence Against Women and Girls.
The initiative followed "extensive research by the council's Safety Advisory Group" which revealed 16% of women involved felt unsafe during the day in the county's towns and cities and 47% felt unsafe at night.
Mr Hirst said: "It is up to us all to ensure everybody in our society can live their life in safety.
"We know women and girls are more likely to be the victims of harassment, stalking and abuse."
The project is also supported by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and researchers at Nottingham Trent University.
It was funded by the government's Home Office STAR Fund.
