Kelvedon: Driver cleared of causing footballer's crash death
A man has been cleared of causing the death of a non-league footballer in a car crash in Essex.
Max Mayo, who played for Hatfield Peverel FC, died in a five-vehicle crash on London Road in Kelvedon on 3 September last year.
The 30-year-old, from nearby Feering, died at the scene.
A jury found Liam O'Brien, 33, of Navarre Gardens, Romford, east London, not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also found not guilty of three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to other people.
Jurors gave unanimous verdicts on Wednesday after about two and a half hours of deliberation at Chelmsford Crown Court.
However, he is due to be sentenced on 12 September having pleaded guilty to the lesser offences of dangerous driving, failure to stop at the scene of a collision, failure to report a collision, driving with no insurance, driving "otherwise than in accordance with a licence" and perverting the course of justice.
