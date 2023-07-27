Colchester: Doll in lake mistaken for a body by police 999 caller

A baby doll retrieved from a lakeEssex Police
Police were relieved to discover they had merely stumbled across a doll

Police officers were called to reports of a body floating face down in a lake - only to discover it was a doll.

Essex Police said it attended the scene in Colchester on Thursday.

The force - which published an image on Twitter - said they used a throw line to retrieve it and to their "huge relief" it was a "realistic child's doll".

"Sometimes police work is traumatic. Sometimes you just have to laugh," said a spokesperson.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.