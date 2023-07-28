Chelmsford flat fire, elderly man rescued after kitchen blaze
A flat has been left uninhabitable after an elderly man was rescued from a kitchen fire at his flat.
An automatic fire alarm went off and crews were sent to Tasman Court in Chelmsford at 02:00 BST on Thursday.
Essex Fire Service said the man was treated for breathing in smoke and left in the care of paramedics.
The blaze was believed to have started when "the hob was accidentally turned on and items on top caught alight", the service said.
When crews arrived, the flat was "heavily smoke-logged" and had been left uninhabitable.
Mark Curtis, watch manager from Chelmsford Fire Station, said: "Please try to keep your hob and the surrounding area clear once you've finished cooking.
"We've seen several fires where the hob has been accidentally turned on."
He said "keeping your hob clear" could minimise the risk of fire and he also recommended people closed their internal doors before going to bed.
