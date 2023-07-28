Essex dachshund Twiglet returned after video of theft shared
- Published
A dog stolen from its house has been returned after a video of Wednesday's theft was widely publicised.
Twiglet, a 16-month old dachshund, was snatched by a thief who smashed a patio door at a house in Catmere End, near Saffron Walden, at about 15:00 BST.
Essex Police released camera footage of the dog squealing and struggling to get away from the intruder.
Her owner said Twiglet had been sold on, but they were reunited with her on Thursday.
Posting on a lost-and-found dogs Facebook group, the owners wrote: "We can't thank everyone enough for all of the posts and reposts and noise that has meant that she most likely did become 'too hot to handle'.
"We are blown away by how amazing people have been and want to thank you all so, so much."
Owner Jo Vindis told BBC Essex: "I think without the video we probably would never have seen her again.
She said that after the theft the couple were "trying to stay positive and hopeful", but she said in the back of her mind she did not think they would get Twiglet back.
The dog was returned after "a tip-off that came thanks to all of the coverage", she said.
"Someone contacted us and said they thought the dog they had bought was Twiglet."
She said the couple felt "elation" at having their pet back, but also "disbelief that it happened at all - obviously we haven't let her out of our sight".
"Twiglet seems her normal self, but she was quite shaken last night - she doesn't seem too traumatised by it all," she added.
Essex Police said inquiries remained ongoing and no arrests had been made at this stage.