Great Oakley: Murder arrests after woman's death
- Published
Police have launched a murder investigation after the death of a woman in Essex.
Officers said they were called at about 10:00 BST on Thursday following concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in High Street, Great Oakley, near Harwich.
The victim, in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and were in custody.
"I appreciate that this may cause concern in the locality, but at this time, there is no wider impact on the community," said Det Ch Insp Ant Alcock.
Mr Alcock said Essex Police were still at the scene and the woman's family was being supported by officers.
Anyone with information, such as CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to get in contact.
