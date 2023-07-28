Tilbury: Pregnant woman one of 21 people in lorry at port
- Published
Eight children and a pregnant woman were among 21 people found in a lorry trailer in Essex, police have said.
Essex Police said it was called to the Port of Tilbury on Tuesday over reports of concerns for people in the trailer.
A spokesperson said they were "deemed safe and well" and were left in the care of the Home Office.
A 27-year-old man has been charged with assisting unlawful immigration and is due to appear for a first hearing at Basildon Crown Court in August.
