Southend rollercoaster breaks down with passengers mid ride

The rollercoaster RageKate Scotter/BBC
Passengers were on the rollercoaster Rage when the carriage got stuck on the vertical section of the ride

People were left hanging vertically on the tracks of a 72ft (22m) high rollercoaster after it broke down.

The passengers were on Rage at theme park Adventure Island in Southend-on-Sea, Essex, when a carriage got stuck just after 14:00 BST.

The park said its "highly trained team immediately initiated our ride evacuation plan".

Passengers were evacuated and safely returned to the ground within 40 minutes, the park said.

It added "a carriage on Rage stopped on the lift" and "all passengers were returned to the ground, safe and sound and reunited with their families".

Rage is advertised as Adventure Island's "biggest and best" rollercoaster - with "loops, twists, and flat-out speeds".

Getty Images
The rollercoaster is at Adventure Island, pictured right of the pier, in Southend-on-Sea

