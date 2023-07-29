Great Oakley: Woman arrested in murder probe released on bail

Police were called to Great Oakley High Street, near Harwich, on Thursday

A woman arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in her 50s has been released on bail.

Emergency services were called to an address in High Street, Great Oakley, at about 10:00 BST on Thursday.

A man, who had also been arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released without further action.

Det Ch Insp Ant Alcock from Essex Police appealed for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

He added: "We are working at pace and with diligence to establish the facts and crucially we will continue to support this woman's family at this hugely difficult time."

