Southend United: National League club faces deadline over safety certificate
- Published
A football club must obtain a new safety certificate for its stadium by 17:00 BST or face missing Saturday's opening game of the season, an MP says.
Financially-troubled Southend United needs approval from Southend Council to play at Roots Hall stadium.
Anna Firth, the Conservative MP for Southend West, said club owner Ron Martin must also submit licensing documents to the league by 17:00.
The BBC has approached the council for comment.
The National League club is due to host Oldham Athletic at the weekend.
Southend United - which dropped out of the Football League at the end of the 2020-21 season - has been before the courts a number of times in recent months, with an order being made in May to ensure the club's survival by allowing the payment of players and accountants.
The club has debts of £2.5m - about £300,000 of which is owed to football creditors. It also has to pay off a £275,000 tax bill.
Last week it paid the wages of staff for the first time in three months. The Shrimpers are due back in court over their debts on 23 August.
Mr Martin, the club's owner for 25 years, has repeatedly stated he intends to sell the 117-year-old club.
On Sunday, more than 100 fans turned out at Roots Hall to clean and paint the stadium in an effort to help it gain a new safety license.
Mrs Firth, who joined the effort, praised the "army" of supporters who helped and said Blues fan Lawrence Austin who organised the event "deserved a medal".
Speaking to BBC Essex the MP said "the fans had done the club proud", but added some facilities, including the changing rooms, were in a "woeful" state.
"Everyone knows that if you're selling your house, you get a lot more for your house if your kitchens and bathrooms look good," she said.
Work was also needed to improve the pitch which has been damaged by fox holes.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830