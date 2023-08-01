Final lifeboat launch from Walton pier after 100 years
- Published
A final lifeboat launch from a town's pier after more than 100 years was a "poignant moment," a crew member said.
An all-weather Tamar-class craft has been moved from the seafront at Walton-on-the-Naze in Essex to Titchmarsh Marina about 1.5 miles (2.5km) away.
A group, protesting against the move, warned it would take longer for the lifeboat to respond to emergencies.
The RNLI said it was still able to provide an "effective lifesaving response" in the area.
Walton and Frinton's lifeboat left for its new home at about 18:45 BST on Monday evening after a short delay while it responded to a yacht in difficulty.
Senior crew member Dale Steggles told BBC Essex: "It was a poignant moment for the station. The community has been very supportive and it's been a challenging time for us to maintain the current service."
The move followed the retirement of the last person on station with launch authority, the RNLI said.
A number of volunteer lifeboat crew members said they planned to retire after concerns were raised about planned changes to the service.
These included swapping the station's all-weather boat for a smaller D-class inflatable vessel in autumn 2024.
The present lifeboat is 16m (52ft) long and can go out in any weather. Its replacement would be a five-metre (16ft) inflatable dinghy.
A Facebook campaign page said the seafront base was "easily the most effective location for a lifesaving asset on this part of the coast and has proven across many generations".
An RNLI spokesperson said: "The RNLI can maintain an effective lifesaving response with the lifeboat launching from Titchmarsh. The Tendring coastline has a high-level service provided by Harwich and Clacton-on-Sea, as well as the Tamar-class lifeboat."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830