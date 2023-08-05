Chelmsford: Man dies after confrontation between two drivers
- Published
A man has died after what police said they believed to be a confrontation between the drivers of two vehicles.
Essex Police said officers were called to Legg Street, Chelmsford, just before 21:15 BST on Wednesday following reports of a man being seriously assaulted.
The force said the man, aged in his 60s, died in hospital on Friday.
Police said a 20-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm without intent.
He has since been released on bail until 1 November while inquiries continue, the force added.
An Essex Police spokesperson said: "It is believed that the incident started with a confrontation between the drivers of two vehicles, one being a black Vauxhall Corsa and the other being a white Luton van, at the junction of New Street and Legg Street.
"The incident then continued on to Legg Street where the victim was seriously assaulted."
Police appealed for witnesses.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830