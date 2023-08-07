Stansted Airport marks 80 years since opening as US airbase
- Published
An airport that started life as a US military base during World War Two is marking its 80th anniversary.
London Stansted Airport opened as George Washington Field on 7 August 1943 and was home to four Martin B-26 Marauder squadrons.
It was handed to the Civil Aviation Authority and the first commercial flights took off in the 1960s.
Managers are planning a building extension in order to handle 43 million passengers a year, up from 26 million.
Airport managing director Gareth Powell said: "It's amazing to look back and acknowledge those early efforts have ultimately culminated in the Stansted Airport we see today."
The airport is running a competition on social media offering eight people the chance to win £100 travel vouchers, to celebrate the landmark.
