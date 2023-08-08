Stansted Mountfitchet: Driver and passengers 'lucky escape' from crash
- Published
A driver and their passengers had a "lucky escape" after the car they were in crashed into a tree.
The Essex Road Policing team was called to Stansted Road, Stansted Mountfitchet, on Monday evening.
Officers said on Twitter, that during the incident a tree and a gas main were "taken out".
The force said the occupants of the vehicle "had a lucky escape without injuries" and warned motorists to "drive to arrive".
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.