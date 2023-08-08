Stansted Mountfitchet: Driver and passengers 'lucky escape' from crash

A car involved in a crash in Stansted areaEssex Roads Policing
The car was severely damaged in the incident on Stansted Road, Stansted Mountfitchet

A driver and their passengers had a "lucky escape" after the car they were in crashed into a tree.

The Essex Road Policing team was called to Stansted Road, Stansted Mountfitchet, on Monday evening.

Officers said on Twitter, that during the incident a tree and a gas main were "taken out".

The force said the occupants of the vehicle "had a lucky escape without injuries" and warned motorists to "drive to arrive".

Essex Roads Policing
Emergency services attended the scene on Monday evening

