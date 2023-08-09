Harlow: Mosque fire sees two teenagers arrested for arson
Two teenage boys have been arrested after what police say was a racially aggravated arson at a mosque in Essex.
Emergency services were called to Northbrooks Mosque in Harlow at about 21:30 BST on Tuesday.
No-one was injured and firefighters contained the damage at the Harberts Road building, Essex Police said.
The Conservative leader at Harlow Council said he was "appalled" by the incident and said he had offered support to the mosque's imam.
"Whatever the motives are for this, we will not tolerate any attacks on our communities and as a town we stand united," said Dan Swords.
The two teenagers were in custody and being questioned, police said.
Ch Insp Paul Austin said there would be a police presence in the area throughout the day.
Anyone with information was asked to get in contact.
