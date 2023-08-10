Tributes to British surgeon Kar Hao Teoh killed in South Africa
A British surgeon who died after being shot in South Africa has been described as a "valued colleague and friend to many".
Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow.
He was killed last Thursday in Cape Town, where protests relating to a taxi strike were being held.
Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust said: "Sadly, we can confirm that Mr Kar Hao Teoh has died."
In a statement, the trust added: "He was a well-respected member of the team, valued colleague and friend to many across the hospital as well as in regional, national and international trauma and orthopaedic networks."
Mr Teoh is believed to have lived in Bishop's Stortford, in Hertfordshire.
South African officials said five people had been killed during the protests.
Colonel Andrè Traut, of the South African Police Service, said officers were investigating Mr Teoh's death, which happened at about 18:30 local time on Ntlangano Crescent in the Nyanga township.
"The deceased was seated in the driver seat of his vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head," he said.
"Two passengers in shock and an infant were already transported to a local hospital for medical treatment."
'Wrong turn'
Lirandzu Themba, a spokeswoman for the police minister, said: "The 40-year-old doctor was driving with two other persons in the vehicle.
"From the airport he apparently took a wrong turn off on Thursday evening and headed towards Nyanga.
"In Ntlangano Crescent a number of suspects approached his vehicle, shot and killed him."
She said no arrests had been made in relation to his death.
A crowdfunding page set up to help Mr Teoh's family has so far raised more than £25,000 and features several tributes to Mr Teoh.
Friends who set up the page said they wanted to help his family and create memories for Mr Teoh's young son.
The UK Foreign Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in South Africa and are in contact with the local authorities."
The UK has issued a travel warning after the strike was listed as a high security threat for tourists visiting South Africa.