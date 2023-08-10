Dogs rescued from Harlow house after kitchen hob left on
- Published
Eight dogs have been rescued from a smoking house after a kitchen hob was accidentally left on.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the two-storey home in Torkidsen Way, Harlow, at 20:16 BST on Wednesday.
It said neighbours called 999 when they heard an alarm and saw smoke.
When firefighters arrived the "panicked" pets ran out and were caught. The property was cleared of smoke and made safe by 20:39, it said.
Crew manager Catherine Smith said: "As soon as crews opened the door, a number of dogs ran out. They were very panicked but crews managed to catch most of them.
"The occupant had accidentally left the hob on when she popped out.
"It burnt the pan dry and created a lot of smoke, but nothing had caught fire."
