Man arrested after dachshund Twiglet taken from Saffron Walden home
A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of taking a pet dachshund from a home in Essex.
CCTV footage caught the moment a man appeared to smash through a patio door and remove 16-month-old Twiglet from her home in Catmere End, Saffron Walden, at about 15:00 BST on 26 July.
The dog was reunited with owners the next day after a member of the public said they spotted an online appeal.
A man from Bedfordshire was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Friday.
Essex Police said he had not been charged over the Saffron Walden incident - and was still being investigated - but he was charged and remanded in custody over other "unrelated" burglaries in Bedfordshire.
A spokesman at Braintree CID asked anyone with information about the incident to come forward, and added: "I know there was a significant level of concern and sympathy for the victims of this burglary."
