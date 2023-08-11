Sir Tom Jones surprises Colchester care home resident aged 96

Sylvia Hallet did not know she would meet Tom Jones until she was at the concert

A care home resident said she felt "very privileged" after a surprise backstage meeting with her idol Sir Tom Jones.

Sylvia Hallet, 96, cosied up to the 83-year-old Welsh singer before his performance at Audley End near Saffron Walden, Essex.

Staff at Crouched Friars residential home, together with the Fans Network, arranged the surprise.

"He was very nice, I liked him a lot," said Ms Hallet, speaking to BBC Essex.

"I felt very privileged. I have seen him many times on the television but I never thought I'd get to meet him."

Sylvia Hallet, pictured with Crouched Friars deputy manager Linda Barry, said she would like to meet Mr Jones again

Ms Hallet was expecting VIP access at the concert on Sunday, but was not expecting the meet and greet treatment.

"I'd like to see him again some time," she joked.

