Rochford: Man jailed for killing friend with army knife
A man who stabbed his friend with a US Army fighting knife has been jailed for life, with a minimum term of 16 years.
Perry Coulson killed Dominic Clark-Ellingford, 33, in the early hours of 25 November at the defendant's flat in Rochford, Essex.
He called his mother that night from a neighbour's phone and told her "he is dead, I'm sorry".
Last month, a Basildon Crown Court jury unanimously found the 39-year-old, of Lesney Gardens, guilty of murder.
Mr Clark-Ellingford's family said he was a "doting" father-of-two whose children were "utterly devastated".
Jurors were told the pair argued in recent days, but that the victim had apologised and was invited to the flat in Lesney Gardens.
Mr Clark-Ellingford helped fund the defendant's cocaine habit and Coulson took the drug that night, the court heard.
"He told others that when he took cocaine he wanted to stab anyone who had done him some wrong," said prosecutor Andrew Jackson.
He hid the murder weapon, described as a US Army fighting knife, in nearby bushes.
Coulson's mother attended the scene following the attack and rang 999 on his behalf.
Mr Clark-Ellingford's mother said - in a statement released after the trial - that he was "much-loved" by family and had a chance of a promising future in counselling and therapy, having gained a certificate in the field.
She described his "infectious laugh", his love of music and how he and his children "adored" their time together on "adventurous days out", playing board games and singing.
"His children are utterly devastated and now face a future without their daddy in their lives," she said.
Coulson was also ordered to pay a statutory £228 victim surcharge at the sentencing on Friday.
