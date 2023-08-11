Southend police say dispersal order stopped 'large gathering'
A police dispersal order that was introduced in Southend-on-Sea in response to an event being advertised on social media has been extended by another 24 hours until Sunday.
Essex Police officers have been ordering anyone they suspect is acting anti-socially to leave the area since 12:00 BST on Thursday.
The force said it had since used the powers 27 times.
It followed "disturbances" involving groups in the High Street last week.
Ch Supt Waheed Khan said there was "evidence" the increased patrols and dispersal order "prevented a large gathering in the city".
"If anyone believes they can come here and be threatening, be anti-social or commit crime, they're mistaken," he said.
Police said two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of failing to disperse - and one of them also arrested for possession of an offensive weapon - and a woman was charged with being drunk and disorderly and assaulting an emergency worker.
Earlier in the week, posts were shared on TikTok encouraging people to come to the city's beach and "get lit".
A video shared by TikTok personality Mizzy - birth name Bacari-Bronze O'Garro - showed him being spoken to by police near Southend's Adventure Island and being asked to leave the area.
The teenager said he was also subject to a dispersal order in London's Oxford Street on Wednesday, but claimed he was not involved in the disorder that took place in the West End.
Mizzy has previously appeared in court charged with breaching a criminal behaviour order relating to online prank videos.
The dispersal order in Southend covered the High Street, Marine Parade, Pier Hill, Western Esplanade and Southend Central railway station.
It was extended until 12:00 BST on Sunday.
