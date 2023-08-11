Worshippers flock to Harlow Mosque after arson attack
Dozens of Muslims attended a mosque for Friday prayers despite damage caused by a suspected arson attack just three days earlier.
Curtains and carpets were scorched in the prayer room at Northbrooks Mosque in Harlow, Essex, on Tuesday night.
Two teenage boys have been released on bail under investigation over what police are treating as "racially aggravated" arson.
The jummah prayer was so popular some worshippers crowded outside.
Imam Sheikh Saleh Hamidi said: "All the people, the brothers praying in here, are shocked because we are a very peaceful community in Harlow and all the elderly neighbours are very nice to us when we come here, park our cars, but some youngsters are disturbing us and we feel unsafe."
His colleague, Mumin Ali, said windows had been smashed, CCTV damaged and dog faeces dumped at the main doors on previous occasions.
The mosque welcomes as many as 600 worshippers throughout the week.
Mosque secretary Jamal Uddin said they soon hoped to apply for planning permission for a new and more secure building in Harlow.
Essex Police said the two suspects were arrested on suspicion of arson and released on bail until 18 October.
There were no reports of injuries following the incident in Harberts Road and firefighters said the blaze was quickly contained.
