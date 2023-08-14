Harlow dispersal order in place after 400-vehicle car meet
A dispersal order was put in place in a town following a large car meet involving about 400 vehicles.
Police said it received a number of calls from concerned residents about anti-social behaviour and excessive noise, on Sunday night, around The Oaks retail park in Harlow, Essex.
To reduce "disruption" an order was brought in from 20:30 until 06:00 BST.
It covered a number of areas including River Way, Old Harlow, Church Langley and Harlow Town Centre.
Essex Police said: "The dispersal order gives officers additional powers to direct anyone acting anti-socially to leave the area."
