Chelmsford interfaith cricket tournament 'helps us bond'

Sidra NaeemRichard Knights/BBC
Deputy lieutenant of Essex, Sidra Naeem, said the event strengthened the interfaith network

Crowds gathered for a ninth annual interfaith cricket contest in Essex.

The Chelmsford Hindu Society overcame teams from Chelmsford Cathedral and Chelmsford Muslim Society to win the triad tournament at Broomfield Cricket Club on Sunday.

The three teams finished the day sharing dinner together.

"These kinds of events are really needed to break down barriers," said Sidra Naeem, who was there as a deputy lieutenant of Essex.

"It helps different faiths to get to know each other, to actually work in partnership with each other; to bond with each other.

"It strengthens the whole network of faith."

Richard Knights/BBC
Cricketers lined up at an interfaith tournament in Chelmsford

