Chelmsford interfaith cricket tournament 'helps us bond'
Crowds gathered for a ninth annual interfaith cricket contest in Essex.
The Chelmsford Hindu Society overcame teams from Chelmsford Cathedral and Chelmsford Muslim Society to win the triad tournament at Broomfield Cricket Club on Sunday.
The three teams finished the day sharing dinner together.
"These kinds of events are really needed to break down barriers," said Sidra Naeem, who was there as a deputy lieutenant of Essex.
"It helps different faiths to get to know each other, to actually work in partnership with each other; to bond with each other.
"It strengthens the whole network of faith."
