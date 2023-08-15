Essex Police arrest man after dummies taken from babies
Police investigating reports of a man removing dummies from babies have made an arrest.
Essex Police said pacifiers were taken from babies in Harlow on four occasions between 10 February and 7 August.
A 23-year-old-man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of theft from a person, robbery and using threatening behaviour to cause alarm or distress.
The incidents were reported in the Staple Tye Shopping Centre, Woodcroft, Parsloe Road and Cooks Spinney areas.
The man remains in police custody.
Essex Police said the investigation began after "a series of reports of a man approaching people with babies, and removing their dummies".
It appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
