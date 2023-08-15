Tributes to Essex-born Game of Thrones actor Darren Kent

Darren Kent on Albert SquareCarey Dodd Associates
Darren Kent appeared in an episode of Eastenders in 2021

Friends, family and figures from the entertainment world have paid tribute to an Essex-born actor who has died aged 36.

Darren Kent appeared in shows such as Game of Thrones, EastEnders and the BBC adaptation of Les Misérables.

Mr Kent, who lived in Southend-on-Sea, was also a patron for Equal People Performing Arts, a charity promoting inclusion in the performing arts.

Fellow patron Lee Mead said the actor, who died on Friday, was "so special".

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Mead described Mr Kent as a "fine actor".

He said Mr Kent was "always giving of his time to people and always so positive".

Carey Dodd Associates
Darren Kent also appeared in films such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Mr Kent, an Italia Conti Stage School graduate, also worked as a director and screenwriter.

In 2021, his short film, You Know Me, won Best Director and Best Short Film at the January London International Monthly Film Festival.

A statement from his agent, Carey Dodd Associates, said Mr Kent died on Friday surrounded by his family and closest friends.

It added: "His indomitable spirit and love of life inspired all he met.

"He will be remembered not only for his talent, but as a warm and generous friend."

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.