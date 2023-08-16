Threatened Colchester nightclub ATIK to have £600k refit
A city centre nightclub has been saved from closure after being bought by a national chain.
ATIK in Colchester, Essex, announced it would close in June, due to a "challenging" night-time economy but stayed open while talks to save the venue took place.
In a Facebook post, the club said it had been bought by Epic Bars and Clubs which was planning a "£600k refit".
The club is now closed ahead of the launch of a new venue in October.
ATIK, which has been operating in the city's High Street since 2016, was due to close on 3 June.
"Unfortunately, late night trading, particularly around the 18 to 19-year-old market in Colchester has been challenging," the club said.
At the end of May, it announced that "following last-minute talks with the landlord" it "may have found a way to keep the venue open".
On Tuesday evening, the club announced that it was closed "for real this time" before revealing that the new owners, who have 14 other venues across the UK, plan to transform the building into a new three-room nightclub.
Epic Bars and Clubs said it would "completely redesign and refurbish the site" while also "preserving the beautiful features of this stunning building".
It said the club had closed with immediate effect and that all staff would retain their positions once it reopened, while more than 30 new jobs could be created.
Chief executive officer, Mark Shorting, said the company was "thrilled" to bring its brand to Colchester.
"We really have got something extraordinary planned and I can't wait for everyone to see it," he said.
