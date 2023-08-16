Colchester dry cleaners destroyed by gas meter fire

A fire at a dry cleaners in ColchesterEssex County Fire and Rescue Service
The dry cleaning shop suffered "significant damage" in the blaze

A dry cleaners in Essex has been destroyed in a fire.

Two crews were called to the business on Blackberry Road, in the Stanway area of Colchester, at 10:50 BST on Tuesday, the fire service said.

Firefighters said they stopped the flames spreading to adjoining businesses and flats, but the shop suffered "significant damage".

The cause was accidental due to an internal gas meter igniting, a spokesman said.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters said the blaze was caused by an internal gas meter igniting

