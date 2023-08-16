Benfleet: Motorcyclist dies following crash
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Essex.
Emergency services were called to Kents Hill Road in Benfleet at about 14:30 BST on Tuesday.
A man was treated by the ambulance service but died at the scene, police said. No-one else was involved in the crash.
Officers are appealing for anyone with information about the circumstances of the crash or who may have footage of it to contact them.
