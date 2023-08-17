Basildon autism care home staff used 'outdated language'
- Published
A care home where inspectors said staff were not "appropriately" trained in supporting people with autism has been placed in special measures.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated Ashview in Basildon, Essex, "inadequate".
Inspectors said some staff used "outdated and disrespectful language" to describe people's needs.
An Ashview spokeswoman said it took the report "very seriously" and had already made improvements.
"Leaders allowed a culture focused on routine, with care that was convenient for staff instead of taking into account people's individual needs and preferences," said Rebecca Bauers, one of the CQC's directors.
"The autistic people and people with a learning disability using the service weren't always able to live the safe, fulfilling and meaningful lives many of us are able to take for granted."
Ashview, in Vange, cares for 12 people with autism and learning disabilities and was rated "requires improvement" last year.
Two inspectors visited again across two days in May and June and spoke with two service users, four relatives, five staff and reviewed records.
The CQC said:
- Agency staff were not appropriately trained in supporting people with learning disabilities and autism
- Not all staff, including the registered manager, demonstrated "appropriate" knowledge about the "wide range of strengths and needs" these people "may have"
- The provider did not always make sure people were supported with a "healthy and balanced diet"
- Mental capacity assessments were not up to date or detailed
- Some staff used "outdated and disrespectful language" to describe people's emotional support needs
- The home's environment was cluttered and poorly maintained in areas
However, the report noted:
- Some staff were observed providing "kind and compassionate care" and showed "genuine interest" in wellbeing
- People said they felt comfortable talking to staff and raising concerns
- Leaders implemented equality and diversity training to encourage more personalised care
The regulator said Ashview would be kept "under review" and either it would propose cancelling its registration - stopping it from operating - or reinspect it within six months.
An Ashview spokeswoman said it had already made significant improvements to the service.
She added: "We would like to reassure the residents, their families and the local community that we take the feedback seriously and our priority is to appropriately address all of the issues in a timely manner."
