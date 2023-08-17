Stephen Fry voices Salhouse mindfulness walk for bereavement charity
The entertainer Stephen Fry has lent his voice to a mindfulness walking trail created by a charity which helps young people who have lost a sibling.
The actor, author and broadcaster, who has a home in Norfolk, made the audio recordings for the 1.5 mile (2.4 km) circular walk at Salhouse Broad.
They encourage participants to take a moment, enjoy their surroundings and look after their mental health.
Fry has previously spoken about his own mental health and being bi-polar.
He said the walk, created by charity Sibling Support, was "such a simple and wonderful idea".
"I have a confession to make: I got a great deal out of it myself - just saying the words and imagining the hundreds, perhaps thousands, of people who might find in it some kind of solace and balm for hurt, anxious or sorrowful minds," he said.
Callum Fairhurst, 26, founded Sibling Support about a decade after his older brother, Liam, died from cancer in 2009, aged 14.
He was at university when he realised he was still struggling to cope with his loss and started the project after speaking to others who had experienced something similar.
Mr Fairhurst said: "The walk was originally aimed at supporting young people when their brother or sister dies, but it's accessible to absolutely anyone regardless of the reason they want to do it.
"We know that when a young person's brother or sister dies they're more likely to experience a range of mental health issues.
"This walk encourages them to subtly speak about their feelings and find coping mechanisms throughout. It's such a beautiful walk."
Mr Fairhurst said he could "remember absolutely everything" about the day his brother died at the family home in Soham, Cambridgeshire.
"When I kissed Liam goodbye I made him two promises, to live a good life and to help other people," he said.
"Little did I know the helping other people would turn into helping people like me.
"Siblings are unintentionally forgotten about when it comes to grief. Focus often goes to parents or partners.
He hoped Sibling Support would be a voice for young people when their brother or sister dies.
