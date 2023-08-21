Pebmarsh: Light aircraft crashes near Essex stately home
A light aircraft has crashed in Essex.
The incident happened at about 09:20 BST near Stanley Hall - a Grade II listed building in Pebmarsh near Halstead.
A woman who lived nearby, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she heard a bang and saw a large plume of smoke.
She said the aircraft was travelling in a south-westerly direction before the crash happened. Emergency services have been at the scene on Pebmarsh Road.
