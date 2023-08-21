Harlow secondary school closes 'unsafe' main building
A secondary school that opened to pupils only four years ago has had to close its main building and sports hall due to "structural irregularities".
Education minister Robert Halfon described the situation at Frederick Gibberd College in Harlow, which is in his constituency, as "shocking".
The school said its autumn term would start at a later date, impacting all new and returning pupils.
It added it would share "how teaching will be delivered" in due course.
The closure followed advice from the Department for Education (DfE).
A technical survey of the main school building was completed in April, which raised a number of queries about its structure.
Following a survey, a further report and risk assessment was carried out.
A DfE spokesperson said: "We identified concerns with building work carried out by a specific contractor that is no longer in business."
The DfE said it was working closely with school leaders and the relevant local authorities to make sure pupils and parents were informed.
It said temporary measures would be put in place to "accommodate pupils safely and protect their education".
Frederick Gibberd College said: "Specific plans for how teaching will be delivered across the year groups shall be shared in due course."
Mr Halfon added: "The government is taking full responsibility for resolving the situation and will fund the rebuild of the school."
