Hundreds of Burnham-on-Crouch residents attend meeting on future of GP surgery
- Published
More than 400 people turned up to a public meeting about a proposal to move a GP surgery from the centre of an Essex town to its outskirts.
Residents of Burnham-on-Crouch were made aware of the potential move of The Burnham Surgery when an email from the NHS was shared on social media.
So many people attended the meeting at Ormiston Rivers Academy that some had to stand outside the auditorium.
No decision has been made, local NHS healthcare services said.
The email said that moving the Burnham Surgery from Foundry Lane to the Burnham Waters retirement development had been considered.
It said "an appraisal of options to enhance primary care provision in Burnham has been undertaken. The assessment concluded a new build surgery at Burnham Waters offers the best solution".
It went on to say that rebuilding at the current site was not an option as it was too small.
It added the Mid and South Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB) were working with the surgery and developers.
'Underhand'
Residents have raised concerns about the "lack of consultation" and accessibility issues if the surgery left the town centre.
David Kennedy, from Burnham, attended the meeting and said many residents felt it was already a "done deal", despite health bosses saying no decision had been made.
"What really upset the local community was the lack of consultation. It was only when the Burnham Waters-gate email appeared on social media that the local people knew there were plans to do this," he said.
"We just feel it's been done underhand... we can't get a straight answer."
Mary Stamp, an independent councillor at Maldon District Council, said it was "vital" the surgery stayed in the centre of town.
Ian Holloway, project director of Burnham Watergate retirement village, said Friday's meeting, organised by Burnham on Crouch Town Council, was "driven by an ill-informed social media campaign".
He said they were approached as an alternative option potential and that if the NHS were to move the surgery they would "welcome it" but that no business case had been put forward.
Dan Doherty, ICB alliance director for mid-Essex, said: "Despite recent rumours, no decision has been made about relocating the Burnham Surgery.
"The team at the surgery is working with local partners to address growing local demand for accessible GP-led services. As part of this, the surgery recently looked at how it might create more clinical space where those NHS services could continue to be delivered."
He said community involvement would be "essential" going forward and would "inform any future decision".
A statement on the Burnham Surgery website echoed that and added that it was "working with local partners to explore a number of options that will help future-proof GP-led services".
