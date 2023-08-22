Southend Airport announces EasyJet Alicante flights
London Southend Airport has reintroduced flights to Alicante in Spain, after the route was dropped in 2020.
EasyJet will fly passengers to the Costa Blanca destination from 29 October from the airport in Essex.
The route will operate twice a week - on Thursdays and Sundays.
EasyJet previously flew to Alicante between April 2012 and August 2020, serving more than 856,000 passengers during that period, it said.
The operator currently offers routes from Southend to Geneva, Malaga, Majorca, Faro, Amsterdam and Paris.
