Harlow murder investigation starts after fatal stabbing
A murder investigation has been opened after a man was fatally stabbed.
Essex Police said officers were called to Joyners Field, Harlow, just after 23:00 BST on Monday to reports of an assault.
The man, who was in his 30s, had a single stab wound and was taken to hospital, where he later died.
Det Supt Rob Kirby said officers were trying to find a man seen in the area at the time and is thought to have made off on a bicycle towards Staple Tye.
The suspect is described by police as a mixed race man, aged between 19 and 23 years old and about 5ft 6in (1.6m) tall with black or dark afro-style hair.
He wore a black hoody and jogging bottoms.
Det Supt Kirby said: "Work continues as we follow a number of key lines of inquiry and we will remain on scene whilst we carry out investigative work.
"I appreciate that this is unsettling and of concern for neighbours and the community, but at this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident of violence."
Police are appealing for anyone with home CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward.