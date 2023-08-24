Great Sampford tractor fire spreads to stubble field

Firefighters and a tractor on fireEssex Fire and Rescue
The fire started in a tractor in the village of Great Sampford
By Helen Burchell
BBC News, Essex

Firefighters tackled a blaze that started in a tractor and spread to a field.

It started in Parsonage Farm Lane, in Great Sampford, at about 14:50 BST on Wednesday.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire started in a tractor and a hay baler and then began to spread to the stubble fields.

With the help of the farmer, who brought water to the site, the fire was put out by 16:20.

