Three taken to hospital after M25 lorry crash in Essex

A lorry crash on the M25Essex County Fire & Rescue Service
The fire service rescued two people who were trapped in cars

One person has been taken to hospital with very serious injuries following a crash at a motorway junction.

Emergency services were called to the collision involving two HGVs and two cars at junction 30 of the M25 in Thurrock, Essex, at about 10:25 BST.

Firefighters said they rescued two people trapped in cars and the ambulance service said three patients were taken to hospital.

Essex Police said one person appeared to sustain life-changing injuries.

The force said disruption "affecting the surrounding slip roads" should be expected for "some time".

