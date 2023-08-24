Three taken to hospital after M25 lorry crash in Essex
One person has been taken to hospital with very serious injuries following a crash at a motorway junction.
Emergency services were called to the collision involving two HGVs and two cars at junction 30 of the M25 in Thurrock, Essex, at about 10:25 BST.
Firefighters said they rescued two people trapped in cars and the ambulance service said three patients were taken to hospital.
Essex Police said one person appeared to sustain life-changing injuries.
The force said disruption "affecting the surrounding slip roads" should be expected for "some time".
